Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $530,000 Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 102,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

