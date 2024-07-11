Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.43. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.67 and a 12 month high of $117.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.