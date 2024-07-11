Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 669.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,766,000 after purchasing an additional 114,795 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 85,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 45,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SSD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SSD opened at $167.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.93 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

