Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $544,000 Investment in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 376,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 54,712 shares during the period. Financial Designs Corp lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Financial Designs Corp now owns 192,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 374,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 27,028 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 315,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 231,624 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $658.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

