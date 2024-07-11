Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,191 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,342,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $329.25 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.54 and a 200-day moving average of $248.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,884 shares of company stock valued at $27,604,643 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

