Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 656 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Cabot Trading Up 2.3 %

CBT opened at $90.30 on Thursday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $103.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.45 and its 200 day moving average is $89.05.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

