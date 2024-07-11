Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WD. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WD opened at $95.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 8.87%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.89%.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Further Reading

