Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of APA by 208.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in APA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. APA Co. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

