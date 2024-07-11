Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,938 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEY. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 105,342 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEY opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $21.50.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0715 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.