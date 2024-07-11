Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIFR. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 490,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $2,019,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,520,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,345,823.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,692,735 shares of company stock worth $20,486,934 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIFR stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.85 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

