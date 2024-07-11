Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $83.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.