West Oak Capital LLC Buys 235 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 6,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 102,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.38.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $199.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,058,874. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.