Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 3.0 %

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $39.84 and a twelve month high of $57.96.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.34 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 48.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $30,232.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $51,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

