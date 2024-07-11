Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $78.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

WAL stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

