Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) Trading Up 4.8%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.17. 103,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 182,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Wetouch Technology Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.

Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wetouch Technology

About Wetouch Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wetouch Technology stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wetouch Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:WETH Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Wetouch Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI.

