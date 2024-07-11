Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.78

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.78 and traded as low as $12.00. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 35,995 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,435,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for approximately 0.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bandera Partners LLC owned approximately 75.40% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

