Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 15.4%

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Approximately 105,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,898,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.17.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

Further Reading

