WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of WK Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

WK Kellogg Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:KLG opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. WK Kellogg has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.83 million. WK Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WK Kellogg

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,999,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

