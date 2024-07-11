Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.24

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.24 and traded as high as $19.24. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.
