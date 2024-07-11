WNS (WNS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect WNS to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. WNS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.590 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $4.34 to $4.59 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.92 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WNS Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of WNS stock opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.10.
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.
