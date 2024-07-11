WNS (WNS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect WNS to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. WNS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.590 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $4.34 to $4.59 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.92 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

