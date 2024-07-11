Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) dropped 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.23. Approximately 748,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,288,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

