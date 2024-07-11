Xenon Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $50.99.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
