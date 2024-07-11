Xenon Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XENE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XENE

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.