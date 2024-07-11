XYO Achieves Market Cap of $76.19 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $76.19 million and approximately $638,173.54 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009335 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,403.86 or 0.99771227 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00071127 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00564172 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $648,675.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

