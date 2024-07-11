Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.76

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.76 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 58.68 ($0.75). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.78), with a volume of 642 shares traded.

Zytronic Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.20 million, a P/E ratio of -406.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.76.

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

