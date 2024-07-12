15,360 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,804.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,986,804.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.09. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

