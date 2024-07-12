2,120 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,066,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5,040.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 349,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,774,000 after acquiring an additional 342,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $223.25 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.60.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

