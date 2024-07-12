23,086 Shares in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 34,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of CLB stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. Core Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

