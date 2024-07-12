2,511 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $173.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

