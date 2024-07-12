2,730 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,730 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,217,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $516,530,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,454,000 after purchasing an additional 260,864 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $149.73 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.87.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

