50,299 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,138,000 after buying an additional 25,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $56,640,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $12,461,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 821,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after buying an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,119,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,261,880.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

