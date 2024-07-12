Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 3.9%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $187.28 and last traded at $183.92. 39,209,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 64,266,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Benchmark reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $294.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

