AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Short Interest Update

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 1,742.9% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AEye Stock Performance

LIDRW opened at $0.01 on Friday. AEye has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

