Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Shares Down 7.1%

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 223,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 116,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Africa Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 28.20 and a current ratio of 11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Africa Energy

(Get Free Report)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.