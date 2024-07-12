Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in June

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Aisin Stock Performance

Shares of Aisin stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. Aisin has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $40.70.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Aisin had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aisin will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

