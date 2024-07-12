Ak Jensen Investment Managemen Buys 70,000 Shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Stock

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen bought 70,000 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,586,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,089,965.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

Ak Jensen Investment Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Ak Jensen Investment Managemen bought 61,849 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $210,286.60.

ASP Isotopes Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPI opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $184.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 5.12. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes ( NASDAQ:ASPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 477.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 69,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 479.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 844,705 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASPI

About ASP Isotopes

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.