Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 861 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 260,833.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Tronox by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE TROX opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.12. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

