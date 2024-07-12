Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,494 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 35,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.27. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAN. Barclays upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

