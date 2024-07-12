Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 100.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in OneSpan by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $12.93 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.35 million, a P/E ratio of -71.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

OSPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of OneSpan from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on OneSpan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on OneSpan

OneSpan Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.