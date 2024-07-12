Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 1,653.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,255.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Smith & Wesson Brands

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,621.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SWBI

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $14.23 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $648.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $159.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.