Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 1,653.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,255.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Smith & Wesson Brands
In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,621.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $14.23 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $648.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $159.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.
