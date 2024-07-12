Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Colony Bankcorp worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBAN. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,862,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 6.2 %

CBAN stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $232.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp Profile

(Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.