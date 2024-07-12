Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $128,000 Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 409.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 248,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 73,540 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 728,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after buying an additional 482,026 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,501,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 70,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Trading Up 5.4 %

IIIN opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $39.38.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.89 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.24%. Insteel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.