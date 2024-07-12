Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 163.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 162,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 116,710 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth $7,946,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in REX American Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in REX American Resources by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 33,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $805.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.48. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $60.78.

Insider Activity

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $246,104.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,576.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REX American Resources

REX American Resources Profile

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.