Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Nordstrom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1,000.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.62. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JWN. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

