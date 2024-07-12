Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $143,000 in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

ESRT stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

