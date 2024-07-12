Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.1 %

OHI stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

