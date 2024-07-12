Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 243.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roku by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Roku by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,691 shares of company stock worth $1,334,455. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

