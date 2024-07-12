Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 6,647 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,722 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth $186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,909 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $15.46 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLCA. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Silica in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

In related news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

