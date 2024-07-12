Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 8,285 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 68.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Yelp by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in Yelp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Yelp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,103 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $978,413.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,069.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,842 shares in the company, valued at $10,467,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $978,413.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 167,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,069.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,323 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.66 million. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

