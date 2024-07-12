Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 8,645 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $585.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITOS shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

