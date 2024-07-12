Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $126,000 Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Edgar Romney, Jr. sold 8,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $208,792.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,856 shares in the company, valued at $349,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sam D. Brown sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $229,077.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edgar Romney, Jr. sold 8,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $208,792.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,263 shares of company stock worth $545,949 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $862.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.94. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $107.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.77 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

